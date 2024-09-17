Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Raised by MSA Advisors LLC

MSA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 5.0% of MSA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

