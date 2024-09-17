Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.63.

Get Lineage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LINE

Lineage Stock Down 0.7 %

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LINE stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. Lineage has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.