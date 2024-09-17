Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
LNNGY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $114.88.
Li Ning Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.
