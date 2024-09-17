LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149.67

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $28,345.84 and $149.67 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

