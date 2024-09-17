LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.10

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.