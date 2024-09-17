Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LANV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Lanvin Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.