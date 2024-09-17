Lake Street Capital Lowers ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $30.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ModivCare

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 381,995 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 16.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.