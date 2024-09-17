La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) & Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Head-To-Head Analysis

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for La Rosa and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohmyhome 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ohmyhome has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.82%. Given Ohmyhome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ohmyhome is more favorable than La Rosa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of La Rosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares La Rosa and Ohmyhome”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $50.37 million 0.22 -$7.82 million N/A N/A Ohmyhome $3.79 million 2.60 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Rosa.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ohmyhome beats La Rosa on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

