Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,589.5 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $20.97 on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

