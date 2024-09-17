Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.09.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

