KOK Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. KOK has a total market cap of $287,740.62 and $138,235.60 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00063209 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,460.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

