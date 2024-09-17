Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in August

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSPHF remained flat at $21.48 during trading hours on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

