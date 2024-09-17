Kingfisher plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 313.80 ($4.15) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,722.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.24) to GBX 310 ($4.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

