Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.5 days.

Shares of KXSCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.76. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $125.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

