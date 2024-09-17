Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 80.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,336 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 67.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 207,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

