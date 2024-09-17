Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaltura by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 104.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of KLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 117,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.01%. Analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

