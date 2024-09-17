K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBRLF stock remained flat at $26.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

