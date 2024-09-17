K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
Shares of KBRLF stock remained flat at $26.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
