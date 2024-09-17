JUNO Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $22,386.47 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

