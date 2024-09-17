JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JTC

JTC Price Performance

About JTC

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7,370.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 935.94. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 623.50 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.56).

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.