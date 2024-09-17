JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 863,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 187,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 727,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

