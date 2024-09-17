Jet Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104.91 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 145.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $459,103.02 and approximately $104.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 440.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,347.98 or 1.00067011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

