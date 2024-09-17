Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 37,347 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,934,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Down 0.5 %

IESC traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. 133,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,297. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $196.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.