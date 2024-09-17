Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

JSML stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.