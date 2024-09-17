iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $54,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.