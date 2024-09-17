iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $365.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.61 and a 200-day moving average of $348.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

