iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 25,422 shares.The stock last traded at $81.17 and had previously closed at $81.00.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.