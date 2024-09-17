iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Holdings Lowered by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,618,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

