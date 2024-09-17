Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.20

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 245210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
