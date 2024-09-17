Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $176.59.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.