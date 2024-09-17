Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.30. 14,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,001. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $112.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

