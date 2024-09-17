Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Inventronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Inventronics had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

