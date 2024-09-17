Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $646.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $636.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.44. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

