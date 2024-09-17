Internet Computer Price Tops $8.03 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $72.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00013176 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00039496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,402,137 coins and its circulating supply is 470,921,441 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

