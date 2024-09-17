International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,052,246 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

