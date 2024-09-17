International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
