Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Insider Sells 4,391 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $54.76. 288,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,442. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Primoris Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.