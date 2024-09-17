Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,976 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,110,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $361,037.88.

On Monday, September 9th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $173,990.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $119,328.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860. The company has a market cap of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.