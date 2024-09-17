Insider Selling: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) General Counsel Sells 9,980 Shares of Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $44,610.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,831.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Sermon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $52,405.38.

NASDAQ MREO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 805,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,350 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,158,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,949,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $15,845,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MREO shares. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

