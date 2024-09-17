Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,908,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00.
Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.6 %
CRDO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.76. 1,750,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,903. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 2.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
