Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 33 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £151.14 ($199.66).

On Monday, July 15th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 36 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($198.31).

British Land Stock Performance

LON:BLND traded up GBX 3.22 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 465.62 ($6.15). 8,273,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,948. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 410.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 467.40 ($6.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.20) to GBX 500 ($6.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.34).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

