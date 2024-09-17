Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Bought by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises 2.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $689,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

