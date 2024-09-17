Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

BSEP opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.