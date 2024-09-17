IndiGG (INDI) Trading 74.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $2,782.64 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

