Imperial Petroleum Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

IMPPP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

