Imperial Petroleum Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %
IMPPP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.
About Imperial Petroleum
