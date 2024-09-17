IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $299,250.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 276,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,569. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

