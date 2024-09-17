Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 20.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) rose 20.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 159,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 86,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyzon Motors

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $196,711.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,978,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

