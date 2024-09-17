HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Up 14.5%

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.94 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.92 ($0.10). 153,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 841,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 14.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

