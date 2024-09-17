Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.78 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.78 or 0.00013394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.17 million and $5.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,439,462 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

