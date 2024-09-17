Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Up 5.8%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 84,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 157,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HIPO

Hippo Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $54,693.42. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,527.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 28.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hippo by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.