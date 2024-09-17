Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Laura Fuentes Sells 4,919 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,664. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

