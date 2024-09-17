Hill Island Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.